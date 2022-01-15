Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VEON were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in VEON by 111.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,917,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VEON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,828,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 267,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VEON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

VEON stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

