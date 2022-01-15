Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.