Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

