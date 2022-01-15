Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,605 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

