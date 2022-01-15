Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 100,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.