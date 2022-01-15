Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 58,462 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,462 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of Olin worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

