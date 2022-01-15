Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

