HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €68.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €68.00 ($77.27) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

HLFFF opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

