Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.11). Approximately 182,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 427,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.98. The company has a market capitalization of £154.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

