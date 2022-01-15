Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLDCY opened at $4.37 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLDCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.