Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,852,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

