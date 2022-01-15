Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 65,217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $2,514,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

