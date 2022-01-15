Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

