Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

BHE stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $950.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

