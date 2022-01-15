Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

CYBR stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

