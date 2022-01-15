Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $133,850,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

