Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $250.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.74. 69,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,261. Heska has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

