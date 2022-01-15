Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.49

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.49 and last traded at $147.01, with a volume of 78503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.00.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 803.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.11.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heska by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heska by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

