Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th.

Höegh LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.