Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 11.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

