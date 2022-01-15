Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.43.
Shares of HON stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
