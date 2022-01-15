Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.43.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.