Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

