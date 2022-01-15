Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $120.02

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.02, but opened at $123.57. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $123.38, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $749.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
