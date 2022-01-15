Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $120.02

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.02, but opened at $123.57. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $123.38, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $749.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

