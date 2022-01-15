H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.25 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.