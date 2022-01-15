Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

