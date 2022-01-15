Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.56 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.86 ($0.19). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 355,201 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £54.97 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.