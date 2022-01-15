Hyve Trading Down 2.7% This Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $217,629.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.22 or 0.07676695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.08 or 1.00195341 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068809 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

