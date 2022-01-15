IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after buying an additional 357,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.