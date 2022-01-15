IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.