IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,066. The company has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

