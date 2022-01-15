IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBIBF. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 41,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,920. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

