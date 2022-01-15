ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. ICF International has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICF International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

