ICON Public Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

ICLR opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

