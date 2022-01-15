Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Buys $74,940.25 in Stock

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $582.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.39. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $64,859,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $9,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

