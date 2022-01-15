II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.