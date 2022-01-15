Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Iluka Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:ILKAY opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.