Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,688.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,688 ($22.91) and last traded at GBX 1,686.58 ($22.89), with a volume of 335859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,661 ($22.55).

IMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($26.24).

The firm has a market cap of £16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,595.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,570.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($22.25) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,045.65).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

