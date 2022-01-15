Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.