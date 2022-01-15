Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.