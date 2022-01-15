IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 115.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $256.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average of $212.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

