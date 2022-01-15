IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 16,431 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.