IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

