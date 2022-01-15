Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IBA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. 4,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

