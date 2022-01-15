Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 568

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 568 ($7.71) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.69) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 635 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 634.67 ($8.61).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 522.63. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.19).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,377.09).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.