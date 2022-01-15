Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 407.4% in December

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 407.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of IPHYF remained flat at $$4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

