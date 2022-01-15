Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 407.4% in December

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 407.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of IPHYF remained flat at $$4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
