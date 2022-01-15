Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 8,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of -0.31.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

