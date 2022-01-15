Insider Buying: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.