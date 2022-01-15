Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,301 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

