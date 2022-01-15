Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases 894 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,189.02 ($1,613.98).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.24. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.75 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £578.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.