Insider Buying: Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Purchases 557 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.48 per share, with a total value of $24,775.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 160.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 110.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 95.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.